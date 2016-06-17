BRIEF-Energy Fuels considers seeking amendments to terms of debentures

June 17 Energy Fuels Inc :

* Considering seeking amendments to terms of existing CDN$22 million principal amount of floating rate, convertible, unsecured, subordinated debentures

* Has commenced advance notice procedures in order to be in a position to call a meeting of debenture holders to be held on August 4, 2016

* Amendments under consideration include an extension of term of debentures, which are currently set to mature on June 30, 2017