BRIEF-FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay

June 17 Hologic Inc:

* FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay

* Aptima zika virus assay has not been FDA cleared or approved and is only authorized for use for duration of declaration that circumstances exist justifying authorization of emergency use

* New diagnostic test for detection of zika virus now available for use on fully automated panther system

* Aptima zika virus assay will be available for use in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories