BRIEF-FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Hologic Inc:
* FDA grants emergency use authorization for Hologic's Aptima zika virus assay
* Aptima zika virus assay has not been FDA cleared or approved and is only authorized for use for duration of declaration that circumstances exist justifying authorization of emergency use
* New diagnostic test for detection of zika virus now available for use on fully automated panther system
* Aptima zika virus assay will be available for use in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories Source text for Eikon:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.