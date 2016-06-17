版本:
BRIEF-Alacer Gold signs $350 mln project finance facility

June 17 Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer gold signs $350 million project finance facility

* Facility has an 8-year term, interest rates of libor plus 3.5% to 3.95%, no mandatory hedging requirements and no early repayment penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

