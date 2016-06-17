版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 02:03 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada expands 787 Dreamliner service to Vancouver-Newark

June 17 Air Canada :

* Air Canada expands 787 Dreamliner service to Vancouver-Newark featuring Business Class - Transcontinental

* Air Canada Business Class - Continental is now available on three Canada-U.S. transborder routes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

