中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 00:30 BJT

BRIEF-AtriCure files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln

June 17 AtriCure Inc:

* Atricure Inc files for secondary stock shelf offering of up to $115.2 million

* Atricure Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1QbV20l (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

