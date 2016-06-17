版本:
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of acquisition of Caledon Propane

June 17 Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces expansion of its superior propane business

* Purchase price was $8.0 million

* Announce closing of acquisition of Caledon Propane Inc

* Caledon acquisition was funded from Superior's existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

