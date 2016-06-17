BRIEF-TDK expected to book 130 bln yen profit from spinning off assets to wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm - Nikkei

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 (Reuters) -
* TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei
* Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XtTIb6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.