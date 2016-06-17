BRIEF-Nippon steel & Sumitomo Metal eyes $480 mln in cost cuts in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Nikkei:
* Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal eyes $480 mln in cost cuts in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp aims to reduce costs by a total of 150 billion yen under its three year business plan through fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.