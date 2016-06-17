BRIEF-Samsung to increase OLED displays production with eye toward supplying Apple, others - Nikkei

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Nikkei:
* Samsung plans to increase production of smartphone display panels by more than 50 pct this year with eye toward supplying Apple, others - Nikkei
* Apple apparently approached Samsung to supply OLED displays for an upcoming version of its iPhone - Nikkei
* Samsung to spend about $6.82 bln in 2016 to boost capacity by over 200 mln for smartphone panels using organic light-emitting diodes - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1UAvt94 Further company coverage: [ ]
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.