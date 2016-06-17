版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Terex CFO Bradley reports open market sale of 12,000 shares at avg price of $20.74/shr- SEC filing

June 17 Terex Corp :

* Terex Corp CFO Kevin Bradley reports open market sale of 12,000 shares of company at average price of $20.74 per share - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UdKJFk Further company coverage:

