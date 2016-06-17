版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Great American Group to close all 37 Jones New York Factory stores in Canada

June 17 Great American Group:

* Announced that it will close all 37 Jones New York Factory stores in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

