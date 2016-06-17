版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-Reservoir Minerals announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources

June 17 Reservoir Minerals Inc :

* Reservoir announces securityholder approval of plan of arrangement with Nevsun Resources

* Transaction is expected to close on June 23, 2016 following receipt of final court approval and other customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

