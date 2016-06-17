版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六

BRIEF-Nitto Denko plans LCD Polarizer production in china - Nikkei

June 17 Nikkei:

* Nitto Denko plans LCD Polarizer production in China - Nikkei

* Nitto Denko to invest about 13 bln yen to build facility for lcd polarizer production pre-processing step on grounds of its plant in Shenzhen - Nikkei

* Nitto Denko aims to establish start-to-finish production of polarizing films for liquid crystal displays in China beginning In 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

