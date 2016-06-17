版本:
BRIEF-New Flyer Industries unit announces Pembina, North Dakota union ratification of agreement

June 17 New Flyer Industries Inc :

* Unit announces Pembina, North Dakota union ratification of new collective agreement

* New 49-month contract is effective May 7, 2016 and will expire on June 11, 2020

* Unit says 210 members of International Association of Machinists,Aerospace Workers collective bargaining unit ratified agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

