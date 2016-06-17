BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy extends CEO's term until Dec. 31, 2018

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Entered into an amendment to employment agreement with Robert D. Lawler, president and chief executive officer
* Amendment extends term of Lawler's existing employment agreement, dated as of May 20, 2013 until December 31, 2018
* Other terms and conditions of existing agreement remain in effect Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WrfKp
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.