BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy extends CEO's term until Dec. 31, 2018

June 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Entered into an amendment to employment agreement with Robert D. Lawler, president and chief executive officer

* Amendment extends term of Lawler's existing employment agreement, dated as of May 20, 2013 until December 31, 2018

* Other terms and conditions of existing agreement remain in effect Source text - 1.usa.gov/24WrfKp

