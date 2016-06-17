版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Airboss of America appoints Daniel Gagnon as CFO

June 17 Airboss Of America Corp -

* Appoints Daniel Gagnon to position of chief financial officer , effective June 20

* Gagnon will succeed Wendy Ford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐