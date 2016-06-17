版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics to resale up to 1.1 mln shares by selling stockholders

June 17 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Files resale of up to 1.1 million shares of co's common stock by by the selling stockholders Source: (1.usa.gov/23gMebL ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐