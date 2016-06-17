BRIEF-Mckesson CEO's 2016 compensation was $23.6 mln

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Mckesson Corp :
* CEO John Hammergren's FY 2016 total compensation was $23.6 million versus $24.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO James Beer's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.1 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/24Ws0Do
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.