2016年 6月 18日

BRIEF-Mckesson CEO's 2016 compensation was $23.6 mln

June 17 Mckesson Corp :

* CEO John Hammergren's FY 2016 total compensation was $23.6 million versus $24.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO James Beer's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.1 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/24Ws0Do

