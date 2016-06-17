版本:
BRIEF-Bojangles names William Kussell non-executive chairman of board

June 17 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles Inc names William Kussell non-executive chairman of the board

* Kussell assumes role from James Kibler, who will continue to serve as a director on company's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

