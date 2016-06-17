版本:
BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy's unit terminates borrowing base facility agreement

June 17 Cobalt International Energy

* Unit terminated borrowing base facility agreement providing for limited recourse $150 million reserve-based term loan facility

* Agreement was expected to be materially reduced to level that would not justify ongoing expense of maintaining facility

* No borrowings were outstanding under facility agreement at the time of termination Source: (1.usa.gov/1PyKgLY ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

