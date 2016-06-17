版本:
2016年 6月 18日

BRIEF-NRG Yield files for stock shelf of up to $196.7 mln

June 17 Nrg Yield Inc :

* Files for stock shelf of up to $196.7 mln - SEC filing

* Says shelf for offer and resale of up to 13.1 million shares of co's class C common stock by selling stockholders Source text - 1.usa.gov/24Wtbmi Further company coverage:

