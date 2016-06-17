BRIEF-JG Wentworth says $110.8 mln through private placement

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Jg Wentworth Co
* The J.G. Wentworth Company announces $110.8 million structured settlement, lottery and annuity payments fixed rate asset sale
* Private placement totals $110.8 million and is comprised of two asset pools
* First pool consisted of $50.8 million which closed on June 17, 2016 and generated over $18 million of net cash
* Second pool of up to $60 million is scheduled to close in Q3 of this year and will generate additional cash at that time
* Will continue to find new avenues for funding in addition to traditional abs platform
* Assets are payments from pools of rights arising under court ordered structured settlement payments, court ordered lottery payments
* Assets also include annuity payment purchase contracts primarily originated by J.G. Wentworth, Peachtree financial solutions companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.