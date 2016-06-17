BRIEF-Gartner says entered credit agreement

June 17 Gartner Inc :

* On June 17, 2016, Gartner Inc entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a secured five-year term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $600 million

* Term and revolving facilities may be increased, at Gartner's option and under certain conditions, by up to an additional $500 million