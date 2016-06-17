BRIEF-Gartner says entered credit agreement

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Gartner Inc :
* On June 17, 2016, Gartner Inc entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a secured five-year term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $600 million
* Term and revolving facilities may be increased, at Gartner's option and under certain conditions, by up to an additional $500 million Source text - (1.usa.gov/1XumRmE) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.