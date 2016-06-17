版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Public Storage Board of Trustees names Joseph Russell as President

June 17 Public Storage

* PS Business Parks promoted company's president, Maria R. Hawthorne to chief executive officer

* Says Joseph D. Russell JR appointed president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

