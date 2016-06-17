版本:
BRIEF-Nuvectra enters license agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics

June 17 Nuvectra Corp :

* Effective June 14, 2016, co entered into a license agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A. - SEC filing

* Aleva will be required to pay co royalty fee of 7.0% of all net sales of any license product developed by Aleva, subject to license deal Source text -1.usa.gov/1XumSa7 Further company coverage:

