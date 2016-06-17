版本:
BRIEF-PdvWireless files for resale of up to aggregate of 1.8 mln shares

June 17 PdvWireless Inc :

* Files for resale of up to an aggregate of 1.8 million shares of common stock, by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Xundtj Further company coverage:

