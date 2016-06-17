版本:
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein says agreement to assume management of Visium Global Fund

June 17 AllianceBernstein Holding LP :

* AB announces agreement in principle to assume management of Visium Global Fund

* As part of transaction, Visium Global Fund's investment team and certain support staff would join AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

