版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pennymac executes request for temporary raise of mortgage loan participation

June 17 Pennymac Financial Services:

* Executed request for temporary increase relating to mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreemet by Bank Of America N.A.

* Temporary increase in connection with mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreement, dated August 13, 2014, by BANA

* BANK OF AMERICA N.A. To increase transaction limit of purchase prices for participation certificates owned by bank to $800 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Xutoxu

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐