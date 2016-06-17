BRIEF-Pennymac executes request for temporary raise of mortgage loan participation

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Pennymac Financial Services:
* Executed request for temporary increase relating to mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreemet by Bank Of America N.A.
* Temporary increase in connection with mortgage loan participation purchase, sale agreement, dated August 13, 2014, by BANA
* BANK OF AMERICA N.A. To increase transaction limit of purchase prices for participation certificates owned by bank to $800 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Xutoxu
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.