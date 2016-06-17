版本:
BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth stock to begin trading on OTCQX market, June 20

June 17 J.G. Wentworth Co

* Its common stock has been approved for and will begin trading monday June 20, 2016 on OTCQX market Source: (bit.ly/1YxAAsp ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

