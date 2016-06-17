版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $125 mln

June 17 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $125 million

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc files for secondary stock shelf of up to $3.1 million Source: (1.usa.gov/268l20n ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

