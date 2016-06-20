版本:
BRIEF-Lpath awarded department of defense grant

June 20 Lpath Inc :

* Lpath awarded department of defense grant for traumatic brain injury pain study

* Awarded a $1.45 million two-year grant by defense medical research and development program, an agency of U.S. Department Of Defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

