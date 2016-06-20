版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 13:02 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says launches cobas e 801 module

June 20 Roche Holding AG

* Says launches new cobas e 801 module, helping hospitals meet demand for increased diagnostic testing Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

