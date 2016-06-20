版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Strabag to design and build for Siemens in Switzerland

June 20 Strabag SE :

* To design and build for Siemens in Switzerland using BIM.5D

* Contract value around 100 million euros ($113.38 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

