版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Hailiang Education to provide school management services to Xiantao No. 1 Middle School

June 20 Hailiang Education Group Inc

* Hailiang Education to provide school management services to Xiantao No. 1 Middle School

* Its affiliate to acquire 80 pct of equity interests in Xiantao No.1 Middle School in Hubei province, China, for a total consideration of RMB224 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐