BRIEF-Investis Group launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange

June 20 Investis Group:

* Launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange and sets price range of 49 to 68 Swiss francs implying a market capitalization of 640 million to 830 million Swiss francs

* IPO consists of up to 3,061,225 registered shares. Up to 3,061,225 registered shares are to be newly issued targeting gross proceeds for company of approximately 150 million Swiss francs ($156.41 million) Source text: bit.ly/28IzYha ($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)