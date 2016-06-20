UPDATE 1-China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
June 20 Investis Group:
* Launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange and sets price range of 49 to 68 Swiss francs implying a market capitalization of 640 million to 830 million Swiss francs
* IPO consists of up to 3,061,225 registered shares. Up to 3,061,225 registered shares are to be newly issued targeting gross proceeds for company of approximately 150 million Swiss francs ($156.41 million) Source text: bit.ly/28IzYha ($1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's credit export agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed its first direct loan deal in Africa on Monday, providing $310 million to GE Oil & Gas to supply equipment for an oil and gas project in Ghana.
LONDON, Jan 16 German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.