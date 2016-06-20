BRIEF-Cemex Sab de CV says Philippines unit receives pre-effective approval for minority stake sale in capital stock

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cemex Sab De Cv
* Cemex subsidiary in the philippines receives pre-effective approval for sale of a minority stake in its capital stock
* Says chp also received notice of approval from philippine stock exchange for listing of chp's shares on pse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group