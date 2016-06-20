版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex Sab de CV says Philippines unit receives pre-effective approval for minority stake sale in capital stock

June 20 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex subsidiary in the philippines receives pre-effective approval for sale of a minority stake in its capital stock

* Says chp also received notice of approval from philippine stock exchange for listing of chp's shares on pse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

