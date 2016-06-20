BRIEF-Communications Sales says to buy Tower Cloud for $230 mln

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Communications sales & leasing to acquire tower cloud
* Says deal for $230 mln in cash and stock
* Says intends to fund cash portion of transaction through cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Says transaction is expected to close by early Q4 of 2016
* Says Tower cloud shareholders may receive additional consideration contingent upon tower cloud achieving certain milestones
* Says deal value including $180 mln of cash and issuance of 1.9 mln shares of cs&l common stock
* Says to achieve annual run-rate cost synergies of $6 mln within 3 years after closing by combining operations of peg bandwidth, tower cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group