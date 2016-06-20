BRIEF-Communications Sales says to buy Tower Cloud for $230 mln

June 20 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Communications sales & leasing to acquire tower cloud

* Says deal for $230 mln in cash and stock

* Says intends to fund cash portion of transaction through cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Says transaction is expected to close by early Q4 of 2016

* Says Tower cloud shareholders may receive additional consideration contingent upon tower cloud achieving certain milestones

* Says deal value including $180 mln of cash and issuance of 1.9 mln shares of cs&l common stock

* Says to achieve annual run-rate cost synergies of $6 mln within 3 years after closing by combining operations of peg bandwidth, tower cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)