版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart in discussions to sell Chinese e-commerce business to JD.com - CNBC, citing DJ

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Wal-Mart in discussions to sell Chinese e-commerce business to JD.com , which could lead to broader tie-up with the two - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)

