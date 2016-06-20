BRIEF-Bellus Health says Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in phase 3 study

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Bellus Health Inc
* Announces top-line phase 3 results of kiacta for treatment of aa amyloidosis
* In study, Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in slowing renal function decline
* Kiacta was shown to be safe and well tolerated over treatment periods of greater than 4 years
* Further analysis of data is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group