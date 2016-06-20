版本:
BRIEF-Bellus Health says Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in phase 3 study

June 20 Bellus Health Inc

* Announces top-line phase 3 results of kiacta for treatment of aa amyloidosis

* In study, Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in slowing renal function decline

* Kiacta was shown to be safe and well tolerated over treatment periods of greater than 4 years

* Further analysis of data is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

