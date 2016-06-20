版本:
BRIEF-Dexcom to expand manufacturing operations to Greater Phoenix

June 20 Dexcom Inc :

* Dexcom to expand manufacturing operations to Greater Phoenix, Arizona

* Dexcom Inc says expect initial manufacturing operations in facility to commence in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

