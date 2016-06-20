版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar says world dealer retail statistics down 12 pct

June 20 Caterpillar Inc :

* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent

* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 12 percent

* Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended May 2016 down 31 percent Source text: (1.usa.gov/28IVjJf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

