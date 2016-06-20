版本:
BRIEF-Gilead presents data from early stage trial of HIV treatment

June 20 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead presents preliminary data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for treatment of HIV

* Says Bictegravir exhibited low cytotoxicity in non-target human cell lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

