BRIEF-Gladstone Land's unit enters into amendment to bond purchase with Farmer Mac

June 20 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Says unit entered into an amendment to bond purchase with Farmer Mac and unit, regarding a secured note purchase facility

* Says amendment increases the maximum borrowing capacity under the Farmer Mac facility from $75.0 million to $125.0 million

* Says amendment extends term of bond purchase agreement by 2 years, to December 11, 2018