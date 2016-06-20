版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Land's unit enters into amendment to bond purchase with Farmer Mac

June 20 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Says unit entered into an amendment to bond purchase with Farmer Mac and unit, regarding a secured note purchase facility

* Says amendment increases the maximum borrowing capacity under the Farmer Mac facility from $75.0 million to $125.0 million

* Says amendment extends term of bond purchase agreement by 2 years, to December 11, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28JiKC7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐