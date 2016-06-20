版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo announces launch of Yahoo Tiles, a mobile ad format

June 20 Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo announces launch of Yahoo Tiles, a new mobile ad format - Yahoo Advertising Blog Source text: bit.ly/28IFLUK Further company coverage:

