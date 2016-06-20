版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan NV confirms that Attorney General of Netherlands has rejected request of VEB

June 20 Mylan Nv :

* Says confirmed that Attorney General of Netherlands has rejected request of Dutch group VEB

* "Attorney General's decision supports our position that our acquisition of Meda is not subject to approval by Mylan shareholders"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐