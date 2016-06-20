版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-BOK Financial files for debt shelf with U.S. SEC

June 20 Bok Financial Corp

* Says files for debt shelf with U.S. SEC; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/28J0fgf ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

