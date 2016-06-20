BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill comments on force driving yields down

June 20 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill :

* Upgraded short-term view on U.S. Treasuries amid looming risks and dovish expectations for central bank policy

* In Eurozone, expect no imminent change in ECB policy, but see extension of quantitative easing in interest-rate-sensitive assets

* Have upgraded U.S. Treasuries and fixed income overall to neutral

* In Japan, BOJ to likely ease further in July/Sept,could intervene earlier to stabilize yen in case of Brexit outcome

* Prefer Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities over nominal Treasuries,slowing policy divergence should limit upward pressure on dollar

* "Brexit-induced risk aversion and easy central bank policy have global bond yields sinking" Source text - bit.ly/1SsnXJT