BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill comments on force driving yields down

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill :
* Upgraded short-term view on U.S. Treasuries amid looming risks and dovish expectations for central bank policy
* In Eurozone, expect no imminent change in ECB policy, but see extension of quantitative easing in interest-rate-sensitive assets
* Have upgraded U.S. Treasuries and fixed income overall to neutral
* In Japan, BOJ to likely ease further in July/Sept,could intervene earlier to stabilize yen in case of Brexit outcome
* Prefer Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities over nominal Treasuries,slowing policy divergence should limit upward pressure on dollar
* "Brexit-induced risk aversion and easy central bank policy have global bond yields sinking" Source text - bit.ly/1SsnXJT (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group