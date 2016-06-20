版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals initiates study to treat patients chronic hepatitis C

June 20 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta pharmaceuticals initiates proof-of-concept study with pan-genotypic cyclophilin inhibitor edp-494 in patients with genotype 1 or genotype 3 chronic hepatitis c virus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

