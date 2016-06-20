版本:
BRIEF-Kite Pharma expands development of TCR therapies

June 20 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma expands development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies targeting HPV-associated cancers in partnership with the National Cancer Institute (nci) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

