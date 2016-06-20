版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Kellogg Co establishes venture capital fund to support growth

June 20 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg company establishes venture capital fund to support growth

* Establishing eighteen94 capital (1894) to make minority investments in companies

* Eighteen94 capital intends to invest approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

